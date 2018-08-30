Highway 97 closed by mudslide near Cache Creek

Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton has been closed because of a mudslide.

An assessment of the 39-kilometre stretch of highway area is underway and the highway is expected to be open by noon Thursday.

Meanwhile, there is a detour available via highways 5 and 24.

A mudslide also closed Highway 99 in the region for several hours on Wednesday night, but it has since reopened.

