Skip to Main Content
Highway 97 closed by mudslide near Cache Creek

Highway 97 closed by mudslide near Cache Creek

Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton has been closed because of a mudslide.

Road expected to re-open by noon Thursday

CBC News ·
B.C.'s Highway 97 was closed by a mudslide on Thursday. (File Photo)

Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton has been closed because of a mudslide.

An assessment of the 39-kilometre stretch of highway area is underway and the highway is expected to be open by noon Thursday.

Meanwhile, there is a detour available via highways 5 and 24.

A mudslide also closed Highway 99 in the region for several hours on Wednesday night, but it has since reopened.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us