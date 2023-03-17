Content
2 km section of Highway 97 closed in both directions south of Prince George due to police incident

A two-kilometre section of Highway 97 south of Prince George, B.C., was closed in both directions on Thursday night, according to DriveBC.

A detour is not available and motorists have been advised to expect delays, says DriveBC

A map with a pin showing a section of Highway 97.
A stretch of Highway 97 near Prince George, B.C., was closed in both directions on Thursday night. (Google Maps)

The highway is closed between 15 Mile Road and Reeves Drive due to a police incident, according to a DriveBC update posted just before 7 p.m. DriveBC said an update will be provided around 8:30 p.m.

A detour is not available and motorists have been advised to expect delays. 

CBC has reached out to the Prince George RCMP for more information. 

More to come.

