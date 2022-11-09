Nearly a year after being destroyed by floods, Highway 8 reopens
The reopening means rural residents and First Nations communities are no longer cut off
Nearly a year after it was destroyed by flooding, Highway 8 connecting Merritt to Spences Bridge has reopened, providing a vital link between residents and Indigenous communities who rely on the road for services and supplies.
More than 25 sections of the highway, found approximately 87 kilometres southeast of Kamloops, were washed out during heavy rain and flooding in November 2021, and seven kilometres of the highway were lost altogether, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transport.
As a result, rural residents and the Nooaitch, Shackan and Cook's Ferry First Nation communities were cut off from the rest of the province.
The ministry says crews are still actively completing construction as they build roadside barriers and rip-rap to help stabilize embankments.
