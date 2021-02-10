1 person killed in multi-vehicle Coquihalla Highway crash, unknown number injured: RCMP

A crash involving several vehicles on the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday morning has left one person dead and an unknown number of others injured, police say.

An RCMP statement says the collision happened just after 9:30 a.m. PT, about five kilometres north of the Highway 3 split outside Hope, B.C.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but the statement says it appears that road and weather conditions might have contributed to the fatal crash.

RCMP say there an undetermined number of people were injured, and the type and severity of the injuries are still not known.

Highway 5 northbound is closed at the junction with Highway 3, which means motorists should consider delaying their travel plans or take alternative routes, the statement says.

Anyone with information, or dashcam video, is asked to call Fraser Valley Traffic Services at 604-702-4039.