Highway 5 closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt B.C., while Highway 1 partially reopens

Multiple crashes Sunday night, one on Highway 1 and up to two on the Coquihalla Highway, have caused traffic congestion around Hope B.C.

Just before 7 p.m. PT a crash closed Highway 1 about 7 kilometres north of Hope in both directions. Around 8:30 p.m., officials had the roadway partially reopened to single lane alternating traffic.

The crash happened on Highway 1 between American Creek Road and Doolan Road.

UPDATE - OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> 7 km north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> is now open to single lane alternating traffic. Crews remain on scene, expect delays and drive with care. Next update at 3:00 AM, September 10. —@DriveBC

A half hour later two other crashes on the Coquihalla Highway, closed the roadway in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

Drive BC is asking motorists to consider alternate routes to avoid the trouble.

UPDATE - CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a> in both directions between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Merritt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Merritt</a> due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, use alternate route <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a> —@DriveBC