Highway 5 closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt B.C., while Highway 1 partially reopens

DriveBC says to expect long delays after a crash closed Highway 5 in both directions between Hope and Merritt B.C. Meanwhile there are also delays on Highway 1 in the area after a crash on that roadway.

Crashes Sunday night on two major roadways delay traffic

This provincial highway camera photo shows traffic backed up along the Coquihalla Highway 33 kilometres north of Hope B.C. after a crash closed the highway in both directions. (Government of B.C.)

Multiple crashes Sunday night, one on Highway 1 and up to two on the Coquihalla Highway, have caused traffic congestion around Hope B.C.

Just before 7 p.m. PT a crash closed Highway 1 about 7 kilometres north of Hope in both directions. Around 8:30 p.m., officials had the roadway partially reopened to single lane alternating traffic.

The crash happened on Highway 1 between American Creek Road and Doolan Road.

A half hour later two other crashes on the Coquihalla Highway, closed the roadway in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

Drive BC is asking motorists to consider alternate routes to avoid the trouble.

