Highway 4 on Vancouver Island on track for limited reopening by the weekend

After weeks of being closed due to the Cameron Bluffs wildfire, Highway 4 on Vancouver Island is on track to reopen in a limited fashion by the weekend of June 24, according to the province.

The highway is a critical east-west route connecting the communities of Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino with the rest of the island.

It was shut down on June 6 as the Cameron Bluffs fire, detected a few days prior and suspected to have been caused by human activity, burned on a slope above the highway near Cameron Lake.

The closure led to a long, arduous detour that connected Port Alberni with Lake Cowichan and added more than four hours of travel time, as well as concerns for local businesses and residents.

Now — after the instability of the slope and debris across the highway made an immediate reopening impossible — the highway is set to reopen to limited, single-lane alternating traffic by Saturday.

"Crews ... are installing temporary safety measures to allow the highway to reopen," read a statement from the province. "Safety measures include the installation of a temporary concrete barrier wall in the eastbound lane of Highway 4 as well as protective mesh curtains suspended by cranes."

The reopening comes after the wildfire, covering an area of 2.3 square kilometres near the highway, was brought under control by the B.C. Wildfire Service.