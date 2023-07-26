Highway 4 on Vancouver Island to be closed overnight due to high winds

Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs, the only road connecting Tofino, Port Alberni and Ucluelet to the rest of Vancouver Island, has been temporarily closed once again due to high winds.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation announced Tuesday that the route will be closed overnight in both directions to keep travellers safe as there is an increased risk of rockfall in the area.

A detour route set up earlier in June remains open as of 9 p.m Tuesday.

"The highway will remain closed overnight at Cameron Lake due to an unexpected issue onsite," DriveBC said in an update at 8:35 p.m.

The ministry had shut down the highway on July 17 due to similar conditions, which lasted until the following morning. In June, the highway was closed for weeks following the Cameron Bluffs wildfire.

The ministry said winds were gusting in excess of 50 km/h on Tuesday evening.

According to DriveBC, the next update isn't expected until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The ministry recommends travellers to continue to check DriveBC for the latest route conditions.

The highway will re-open to single-lane-alternating traffic once strong winds subside.

Rock-scaling work on B.C. Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs is seen in this undated picture. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Flickr)

According to the ministry, the highway will continue to remain closed during two time periods on weekdays for crews to complete rock scaling work: from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and again from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. The closures will last until mid-August.

Local businesses that relied on the critical east-west route said they were devastated by the long closure following the June wildfire, as well as the intermittent closures on weekdays.