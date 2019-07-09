Highway 4 reopens after controlled blast scatters rocks onto road
Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill near Ucluelet has reopened after a controlled blast released several large blocks of rock onto the road, causing a blockage.
Work was part of a road safety improvement project
Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill near Ucluelet has reopened after a controlled blast released several large blocks of rock onto the road, causing a temporary blockage.
According to a written statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the blast happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday, and was part of a Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project.
The majority of rock blasting happens overnight, with prescheduled road closures in effect.
When I initially read "debris" I had pictured some heavy, but not immovable stones on the road... Highway 4 is still closed today at Kennedy Hill. <a href="https://t.co/qV2Va6pSvZ">https://t.co/qV2Va6pSvZ</a>—@lizziepetra