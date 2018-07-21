Highway 4 sees significant delays near Port Alberni, B.C., due to human-caused wildfire

Traffic was backed up for hours on Saturday along Highway 4 near Port Alberni, B.C., due to a small brush fire, which officials say was human caused.

Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 4 outside of Port Alberni on Saturday July 21, 2018 after a small brush fire began. Officials believe it is human caused. (Ryan Deasley)

The area is approximately 20 kilometres west of Port Alberni at Taylor Arm Provincial Park.

After being completely closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon, the highway opened to single lane alternating traffic.

Just before 8 p.m. PT, the roadway completely reopened, but with officials warning about smoke in the area.

UPDATE - OPEN <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy4</a> - 20 KM West of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortAlberni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortAlberni</a> is now fully open after earlier wildfire related activity in the area. Drive carefully and expect reduced visibility due to smoke in the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tofino?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tofino</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ucluelet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ucluelet</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SproatLake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SproatLake</a> —@DriveBC

The Coastal Fire Centre on Vancouver Island says the fire is around 0.01 square kilometres in size and not aggressive.

Still, officials believe the fire was human-caused. Open burning in the area is currently prohibited. There is also a campfire ban in effect.