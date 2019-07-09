Highway 4 partially open after controlled blast scatters rocks onto road

Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill near Ucluelet has opened to single-lane-alternating traffic. The highway was temporarily closed on Tuesday after a controlled blast released several large blocks of rock onto the road.

According to a written statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the blast happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday, and was part of a Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project.

The majority of rock blasting happens overnight, with pre-scheduled road closures in effect.

Crews are currently working to clear the eastbound lane.