Highway 4 partially open after controlled blast scatters rocks onto road
Work was part of a road safety improvement project
Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill near Ucluelet has opened to single-lane-alternating traffic. The highway was temporarily closed on Tuesday after a controlled blast released several large blocks of rock onto the road.
According to a written statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the blast happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday, and was part of a Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project.
The majority of rock blasting happens overnight, with pre-scheduled road closures in effect.
Crews are currently working to clear the eastbound lane.
When I initially read "debris" I had pictured some heavy, but not immovable stones on the road... Highway 4 is still closed today at Kennedy Hill. <a href="https://t.co/qV2Va6pSvZ">https://t.co/qV2Va6pSvZ</a>—@lizziepetra