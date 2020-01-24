Critical highway linking Tofino, Ucluelet to close indefinitely for installation of portable bridge
Passenger vehicles or light pickups will be permitted to travel between noon and 8 p.m. Friday
Travellers heading to and from Tofino, Ucluelet and Pacific Rim National Park will have a limited window to get to their destination after a section of Highway 4 west of Port Alberni was badly damaged in a rock slide.
A statement from the Ministry of Transportation said contractors have managed to secure one lane of the road at Kennedy Hill and passenger vehicles or light pickups will be permitted to travel between noon and 8 p.m. Friday.
The route will be closed indefinitely after 8 p.m. as workers begin installation of a portable bridge.
The highway is undergoing safety improvements and the ministry said a large volume of rock crashed onto the route Thursday, taking away the shoulder and one lane of the highway on the side of a steep cliff.
The road was closed at the time, no one was hurt and the ministry said the contractor worked tirelessly to rebuild the road base that had sloughed away, but the work did not proceed as quickly as engineers had estimated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.