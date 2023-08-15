All-day closures planned for Hwy 4 on Vancouver Island as crews work toward full reopening

The only highway connecting Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet to the rest of Vancouver Island is facing further disruption this summer, with two all-day closures planned later this month.

Highway 4, which was cut off in June for more than two weeks due to a wildfire east of Port Alberni, will be closed 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on both Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 so crews can remove a dozen refrigerator-sized boulders.

The Ministry of Transportation announced the upcoming closures on Monday as part of ongoing work to fully reopen the highway, which was affected by the Cameron Lake Bluffs wildfire.

The fire created instability in the steep hillside above the road, creating the potential for rocks and trees to fall onto the thoroughfare.

In late June, the critical east-west route reopened to single-lane alternating traffic but also with hours-long complete closures on weekdays to allow for rock-scaling work.

The ministry said in a release that removing the large boulders is part of that work in an area known as Angel Rock, which it says "has proved to be the most challenging segment of the bluff."

It also said that workers needed daylight hours and good weather to be able to "safely remove dangerous rock material."

Full opening set for end of August

The ministry release said Highway 4 is now expected to fully reopen to two-way traffic at the end of the month.

So far crews have removed around 200 dangerous trees and 600 tonnes of rock-scaling debris, and installed 1.2 kilometres of barrier and rock fencing, according to the ministry.

Outside of Aug. 17 and 24, the highway will continue to be closed for two periods on weekdays — 9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. — until the work is completed.

There are no closures overnight or on weekends.

A detour route between Lake Cowichan and Port Alberni remains open for travel. Drivers should also be prepared for possible unplanned closures and, in advance of travel, check conditions on DriveBC.