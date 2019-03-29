Highway 3 near Salmo closes to allow for recovery of tanker that spilled fuel
Driver died in crash of twin tanker carrying an estimated 40,000 litres of gas, 10,000 litres of diesel
A major highway in B.C.'s West Kootenay region is closed again as officials try to recover a tanker truck that crashed, killing its driver and spilling gasoline and diesel fuel into a nearby river.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. PT Wednesday, when the tanker missed a turn and plunged sideways down a steep embankment into the Salmo River. The driver, an Alberta man, died in the crash.
Highway 3, at the bottom of Kootenay Pass between Salmo and Creston, was closed until Thursday night as responders tried to assess the damage from the crash and remove fuel that spilled.
The roadway was then closed again Friday around 8 a.m. so that the vehicle — two tankers linked together and pulled by a tractor — could be recovered.
Officials estimate the highway will remain closed until 4 p.m. Friday.
The twin tanker was reportedly carrying 40,000 litres of gasoline and as much as 10,000 litres of diesel. Officials are calling the spill "significant."
Responders who were first on-scene said the smell of gas was so strong they had to leave the area.
On Thursday, however, workers put booms down to absorb fuel and used vacuum trucks to suck up what they could.
There's a fuel sheen roughly 14 kilometres long, with some fuel visible at the confluence of the Salmo and Pend-d'Oreille rivers down to BC Hydro's Seven Mile Dam. That is 25 kilometres from the impact site.
Provincial officials say they do not know the exact amount of fuel that was spilled into the river. Responders have found dead fish at the site of the crash.
The province says the air quality is being monitored at the site.
With files from Bob Keating.
