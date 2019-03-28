Fatal crash, fuel spill closes Hwy 3 at Kootenay Pass until Friday

An Alberta man has died and a significant amount of fuel has spilled in a tanker crash on Highway 3, at the bottom of the Kootenay Pass between Salmo and Creston, B.C.

The Kootenay Pass portion of the highway has been closed in both directions, with an estimated time of reopening of 9 a.m. PT Friday.

Emergency responders say the single-vehicle crash happened around 9 p.m. PT Wednesday in a challenging and steep location. They say some fuel has spilled into the Salmo River.

The twin tanker was reportedly carrying 40,000 litres of gasoline and as much as 10,000 litres of diesel.

REMINDER - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy3</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KootenayPass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KootenayPass</a> is CLOSED in both directions due to vehicle incident. Detour available via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy3A?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy3A</a>/<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KootenayLake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KootenayLake</a> Ferry. Please note the ferry is operating at a reduced capacity. Estimated time of opening is March 29 at 9 AM. Full details: <a href="https://t.co/mIHjpu3eBw">https://t.co/mIHjpu3eBw</a> —@DriveBC

An environmental response team has been called in to assess the situation.

The few residents in the area are being advised to not drink local ground water.

A detour is available using Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry. Lineups are expected because the ferry is operating on a reduced schedule.