1 man dead, another injured after driving down steep embankment on Vancouver Island

A man is dead and another is injured after the pickup truck they were in crashed down a steep embankment off Highway 28 about 20 minutes west of Campbell River, B.C., on Saturday morning.

RCMP say the driver lost control and went over the bank on the winding stretch of highway between Campbell River and Gold River shortly after 7 a.m.

The deceased was a man in his 30s. The survivor, a 42-year-old man, was seriously injured.

Before he was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital, the survivor told his rescuers he had scrambled for an hour and 45 minutes up a cliff to reach the highway and flag down help.

The truck drove down a steep embankment off a curvy stretch of Highway 28. (CHEK News)

RCMP say he was helped by passing motorists.

"Highway 28 has always been noted for crashes. We are now looking at speed and possible alcohol involvement, but those are still very early in our investigation," said Const. Dave Dormuth with North Island Traffic Services RCMP.

Police suspect both men weren't wearing seatbelts.

RCMP have not identified the deceased or the survivor. They say they're waiting to speak with the survivor to hear whether he was the driver or the passenger.