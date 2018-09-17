Skip to Main Content
Highway 17 in Surrey reopens after industrial fire

The highway has reopened between 128th and 117th Avenue in Surrey.

Smoke from the fire in Surrey can be seen from New Westminster. (@AkikoMurako/Twitter)

Drive B.C. says Highway 17 has reopened between 128th and 117th Avenue in Surrey, B.C., after it was closed for several hours Monday afternoon due to a structure fire.

Surrey RCMP, who were assisting fire crews, said the fire was at Pacific Propane, a propane container recycling plant, in the 13000 block of 116 Avenue.

Surrey Fire said it was called to the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. PT for the three-alarm fire. At 2:40 p.m., the fire was mostly contained and firefighters were trying to cool the area before moving in.

The fire has shut down Highway 17 between 128th and 117th Avenue. (Shane MacKichan)

Drive B.C. says commuters should expect traffic delays due to congestion.

A firefighter at work putting out a fire at Pacific Propane in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan)

With files from Dan Burritt

