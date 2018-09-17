Highway 17 in Surrey reopens after industrial fire
Closure affected both directions between 128th and 117th Avenue
Drive B.C. says Highway 17 has reopened between 128th and 117th Avenue in Surrey, B.C., after it was closed for several hours Monday afternoon due to a structure fire.
UPDATE - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy17</a> OPEN both directions 104th Ave to Bridgeview Dr <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyBC</a> after earlier structure fire. Expect delays due to heavy congestion.—@DriveBC
Surrey RCMP, who were assisting fire crews, said the fire was at Pacific Propane, a propane container recycling plant, in the 13000 block of 116 Avenue.
Surrey Fire said it was called to the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. PT for the three-alarm fire. At 2:40 p.m., the fire was mostly contained and firefighters were trying to cool the area before moving in.
Drive B.C. says commuters should expect traffic delays due to congestion.
With files from Dan Burritt