Highway 16 east of Prince George, B.C., reopens to single-lane alternating traffic
Police say a semi-trailer truck caught fire on Sunday morning after colliding with another vehicle
Highway 16 has been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic about 20 kilometres east of Prince George after the road was closed around noon on Sunday when a semi-trailer truck caught fire in a collision with another vehicle, according to RCMP.
RCMP say that around 11:30 a.m. PT on Sunday it received reports of the vehicle on fire across both lanes of Highway 16 near Upper Fraser Road in northern B.C.
Police have not said if there are any injuries as a result of the incident, but that paramedics did go to the scene.
UPDATE - OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy16</a> 1km west of Tabor Mountain (east of Prince George) is now operating at single lane alternating traffic. Please drive carefully and watch for traffic control. Details: <a href="https://t.co/oVHcccknXD">https://t.co/oVHcccknXD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityOfPG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityOfPG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/YRBFortGeorge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YRBFortGeorge</a>—@DriveBC
With files from Nicole Oud.
