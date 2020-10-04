Highway 16 east of Prince George, B.C., closed in both directions at least until 11:30 p.m.

Highway 16 east of Prince George, B.C., is closed in both directions until at least 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a semi-trailer truck collided with another vehicle and caught on fire.

RCMP say that around 11:30 a.m. PT on Sunday it received reports of the vehicle on fire across both lanes of Highway 16 near Upper Fraser Road in northern B.C.

Police have not said if there are any injuries as a result of the incident, but that paramedics did go to the scene.

"So the highway is going to remain closed until ... the investigators can conclude their investigation and remove the vehicles and debris out of the way," said Staff Sgt. Chris Riddle.