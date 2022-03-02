Highway 11 in Abbotsford to be fully operational again after extensive flood damage
Highway leading north from U.S. border had been partially open since Dec. 6, all 4 lanes to be open Wednesday
Highway 11 in Abbotsford, B.C. is set to be fully reopened to all four lanes on Wednesday after wide-ranging damage due to floods in November.
The highway stretches from the U.S. border in the south to the community of Mission, B.C., in the Fraser Valley in the north, where it merges with Highway 7.
All four lanes of the highway were closed on Nov. 15 following devastating floods and mudslides.
Nearly three weeks later, two lanes were reopened to passenger traffic on Dec. 6 between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road. Commercial vehicles were allowed on the stretch again on Dec. 10.
All four lanes on the highway, two each northbound and southbound, will now reopen on Mar. 2, according to the province.
"The current repairs to Highway 11 between Hazelwood and Clayburn are temporary and the ministry is working on plans for permanent repairs to this section," the Ministry of Transportation said in a news release.
Though most highways in B.C. are up and running following historic reconstruction efforts, some, including Highway 1, still have closures in place.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?