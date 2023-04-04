Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden to close for 5 days after Easter weekend

The Trans-Canada Highway between Golden, B.C., and Castle Junction in Alberta will be closed for five days starting April 11 as contractors continue work on the Kicking Horse Canyon project.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the closure is scheduled to begin at noon on April 11 and last until 11:59 p.m. on April 15.

Drivers will be rerouted to highways 93S and 95, which could add up to 1½ hours of travel time. Coming just after the Easter long weekend, the closure could affect those who intend to extend their long weekend beyond Easter Monday.

In a media release, the ministry says the closure is "necessary" and that there will be roadside signs up in advance to let drivers know of the alternative route.

It says the area will be opened twice a day for local traffic that has prearranged permits, as well as school buses and emergency vehicles.

The area was closed for 32 days last spring, between the Easter and May long weekends. The province says that after this closure, there won't be any full-day closures of Highway 1 in the area until fall.

Phase 4 — the final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon project to widen and upgrade the section of Highway 1 between Golden and Yoho National Park — is expected to be complete by winter 2023-24.

More than $600 million is being invested in the project by the B.C. and federal governments.