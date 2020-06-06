Police ask for help solving suspicious death of woman found beside B.C. highway

Homicide investigators are asking drivers for dashcam footage that might help explain what happened to a 29-year-old woman found dying at the side of Highway 1 near Yale, B.C.

A passing driver discovered Alicia Hatarina Berg early Wednesday morning north of the small community in the Fraser Canyon. She was still alive at the time but died soon after.

Police deemed Berg's death to be suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

"In these early stages of the investigation, we have learned that Alicia led a transient lifestyle in the Fraser Valley area," IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in news release.

"There remain many yet unanswered questions surrounding Alicia's death and we are appealing to anyone who knew her to come forward."

IHIT officers have made a request for dashcam footage taken on the drive between Hope and Boston Bar between midnight and 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone who saw someone matching Berg's description in the time leading up to her death is asked to call IHIT immediately.

She is described as a white woman with green hair, standing about five feet six inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She was wearing a grey hoodie, grey-black sweat pants and sandals.