Highway 1 reopens outside Golden after closure due to flipped bus

Highway 1 has reopened outside of Golden, B.C., after a crash closed the entire roadway just before 5 p.m. PT Saturday.

UPDATE - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> is now OPEN in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldenBC</a> after an earlier vehicle incident and recovery. Expect delays and drive to winter conditions —@DriveBC

The incident happened between Anderson Road and 11th Street North just outside of Golden.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said a bus flipped over.

Nobody was injured and passengers were taken to a nearby coffee shop, the agency said.

B.C.'s ministry of transportation said in a tweet to expect delays in the area.

The closure came after a series of winter storm warnings from Environment Canada for eastern British Columbia from Fort Nelson in the north to the east Columbia and Shuswap regions in the south.

<a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> semi off the side of the road just after revelstoke hwy 1 going east. slow going both directions <a href="https://t.co/CmlmaU9GcP">pic.twitter.com/CmlmaU9GcP</a> —@pearl_ling

A low pressure system is moving across the area bringing up to 30 centimetres of snow. Conditions are expected to improve Saturday evening as the system moves into Alberta. Alberta RCMP advised against non-essential travel on the highways due to the poor conditions.

Highway 1 was also closed for hours on Saturday 20 kilometres outside of Boston Bar due to downed hydro lines.