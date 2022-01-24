Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon reopens to all vehicle traffic, delays expected

A critical section of the Trans Canada highway has reopened to vehicle traffic after suffering severe flood damage and closing in mid-November.

According to a statement from the B.C. government, Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon reopened at noon on Jan. 24. The corridor has been closed since Nov. 14 following relentless rains and extreme flooding.

The Ministry of Transportation says 18 sites between Hope and Spence's Bridge were impacted, including four that required extensive repairs to reopen.

This restores a major route connecting the Lower Mainland to B.C.'s Interior and north, helping the movement of people and goods. Repairs to the highway were completed, despite the record snowfalls, avalanche risks and cold temperatures over the past few weeks.

"The construction and engineering accomplishments to get people and goods moving again after the highway sustained such heavy damage are nothing short of remarkable," said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming in a statement.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> through the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FraserCanyon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FraserCanyon</a> will re-open to traffic today at noon, restoring connection on the route, which was closed due to damage from November flooding. Legal width and weight loading are in effect. Expect delays and check <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/JUhTHokKkk">https://t.co/JUhTHokKkk</a> <a href="https://t.co/13SM8wnRBQ">pic.twitter.com/13SM8wnRBQ</a> —@TranBC

Expect delays, avalanche risk

Drivers on the newly open route should plan for delays of up to two hours or more, says the province.

This is due to ongoing repairs, which includes a temporary single-lane bridge at Jackass Mountain and the Nicomen River crossing.

The bridge at Jackass Mountain is approximately 80 metres long and is in an area where a large section of two-lane road was destroyed. Because this bridge is in a known avalanche zone, the province says drivers will have a pilot-car service for approximately four kilometres to guide them through this section.

For truckers travelling on this route, loads will be limited to 25 metres in length until the rehabilitation of the highway bridge at Nicomen River is complete. Commercial truck width and weight loading is not an issue.

The avalanche risk in the Fraser Canyon is high this year and drivers should expect closures on short notice for avalanche control and cleanup. People are asked to plan accordingly, with warm clothes, food and water, and a full tank of gas.

For the most up-to-date information before travelling, visit DriveBC.