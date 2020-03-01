Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 opens to single lane alternating traffic near Golden, B.C. after rock slide closure
British Columbia

Highway 1 opens to single lane alternating traffic near Golden, B.C. after rock slide closure

Traffic is again moving along the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden B.C. after a rock slide closed the roadway at 6:30 a.m. PT. DriveBC says to expect congestion and delays.

Slide shut down Trans-Canada Highway at 6:30 a.m. Sunday

CBC News ·
A DriveBC webcam on Highway 1 at the Highway 95 interchange looking eastbound. Drive BC said the Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions in the area because of a rock slide for more than 12 hours. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 near Golden B.C. has reopened to single lane alternating traffic after a rock slide closed the roadway early Sunday morning.

Drive BC says to expect delays and congestion.

The closure affected about 15 kilometres of the highway, between Golden Donald Upper Road and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Road. 

DriveBC first reported the closure at 6:30 a.m. PT

A rock slide shut down 15 km of Highway 1 east of Golden, B.C. on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 6:30 a.m until 8 p.m. PT. (DriveBC)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories