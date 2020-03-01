Highway 1 opens to single lane alternating traffic near Golden, B.C. after rock slide closure
Traffic is again moving along the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden B.C. after a rock slide closed the roadway at 6:30 a.m. PT. DriveBC says to expect congestion and delays.
Slide shut down Trans-Canada Highway at 6:30 a.m. Sunday
Highway 1 near Golden B.C. has reopened to single lane alternating traffic after a rock slide closed the roadway early Sunday morning.
Drive BC says to expect delays and congestion.
The closure affected about 15 kilometres of the highway, between Golden Donald Upper Road and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Road.
DriveBC first reported the closure at 6:30 a.m. PT