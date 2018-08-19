Highway 1 open after hours-long closure west of Revelstoke due to crash
DriveBC says to expect heavy delays and congestion.
Highway 1, two kilometres west of Revelstoke B.C. has reopened after a crash closed the roadway for hours on Sunday in both directions.
