Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 open after hours-long closure west of Revelstoke due to crash

Highway 1 open after hours-long closure west of Revelstoke due to crash

DriveBC says to expect heavy delays and congestion.

DriveBC says to expect heavy delays and congestion

CBC News ·
The red flag shows the approximate location of an crash which closed Highway 1 in both directions just outside Revelstoke B.C. on Sunday August 19, 2018. (Google Maps)

Highway 1, two kilometres west of Revelstoke B.C.  has reopened after a crash closed the roadway for hours on Sunday in both directions.

DriveBC says to expect long delays and congestion.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us