Flipped semi-trailer causes traffic chaos on Hwy 1 in North Vancouver
Crash at north end of the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge blocked all westbound traffic
A semi-trailer that flipped and damaged an overpass on Highway 1 at the north end of the the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge is wreaking havoc with traffic Friday morning.
Photos shared by North Vancouver RCMP on social media show the semi lying on its side underneath the Fern Street overpass at the bottom of the cut, with much of its load spilled.
Police say the driver was not seriously hurt.
The underside of the overpass appears to be damaged and RCMP say in a tweet it will need to be inspected before the highway can reopen.
The westbound lane of Highway 1 was closed at the crash site causing traffic to back up all the way to Coquitlam.
Happening now: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy1</a> Westbound in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> is currently closed due to an accident this morning at the bottom of the cut, by the Fern St. overpass. Please choose alternate routes. Check here for updates throughout the morning. <a href="https://t.co/4hfZWqsn2r">pic.twitter.com/4hfZWqsn2r</a>—@nvanrcmp
It has since reopened but traffic must exit at Dollarton or Main Street exits.
Police are asking drivers to use alternative routes.
The site of the crash and the area around it has been undergoing major reconstruction for over a year.
