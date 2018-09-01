Highway 1 near Salmon Arm B.C. open after hours long closure due to crash

Highway 1, nine kilometres west of Tappen B.C. has reopened after being closed for hours on Saturday due to a crash.

UPDATE - OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> in both directions 9 km west of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tappen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tappen</a> following a vehicle incident <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SalmonArm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SalmonArm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> —@DriveBC

The agency says the incident happened where Balmoral Road and the highway intersect. The location is about 25 kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 is reduced to a single-lane in each direction two kilometres west of the eastern boundary to Glacier National Park at Beaver Valley Road due to a vehicle fire.

Meanwhile there was also congestion on Highway 1 after an accident at 248 Street in Langley.

CLEAR - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> WB Vehicle incident west of 248 St. Expect delays due to congestion <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LangleyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LangleyBC</a> —@DriveBC

There is also a warning about smoke from wildfires obscuring the roadway 16 kilometres east of Revelstoke B.C.