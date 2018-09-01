Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 near Salmon Arm B.C. open after hours long closure due to crash

Highway 1 has reopened 25 kilometres west of Salmon Arm after a crash closed the roadway in both directions for hours Saturday. The start of long weekend saw several accidents causing closures, delays, congestion on Highway 1.

CBC News ·
The location of the red flag is where an accident has closed Highway 1 in both directions, 25 kilometres west of Salmon Arm B.C. (Google Maps)

Highway 1, nine kilometres west of Tappen B.C. has reopened after being closed for hours on Saturday due to a crash.

The agency says the incident happened where Balmoral Road and the highway intersect. The location is about 25 kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 is reduced to a single-lane in each direction two kilometres west of the eastern boundary to Glacier National Park at Beaver Valley Road due to a vehicle fire.

Meanwhile there was also congestion on Highway 1 after an accident at 248 Street in Langley.

There is also a warning about smoke from wildfires obscuring the roadway 16 kilometres east of Revelstoke B.C. 

