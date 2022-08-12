Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Highway 1 re-opens 3 days after mudslide northeast of Lytton, B.C.

The route between Lytton and Spences Bridge, B.C., north of B.C.'s Fraser Canyon, has re-opened after a mudslide swept across on Wednesday.

The slide north of B.C.'s Fraser Canyon blocked the major route Wednesday night; no injuries were reported

David P. Ball · CBC News ·
A container truck is seen among a sea of debris and mud after a mudslide on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2022 roughly 15 km northeast of Lytton, B.C. on Highway 1.
A container truck is seen among a sea of debris and mud after a mudslide on Wednesday evening, roughly 15 kilometres northeast of Lytton, B.C. on Highway 1. (J.R. Drynock/Facebook)

Highway 1 has re-opened to traffic after being closed for three days without a local detour, after a mudslide swept across the route between Lytton and Spences Bridge, B.C.

No injuries were reported from the incident on Wednesday night.

The slide north of B.C.'s Fraser Canyon blocked the major route, roughly 15 kilometres northeast of the village of Lytton, between the junctions of Highway 8 and Highway 12.

"Watch for road crews and debris as clean up efforts continue," said DriveBC on Twitter at 1 p.m. Saturday, as it announced the re-opening.

 

Images show the mudslide happened after Environment Canada's radar indicated moderate to heavy rain moving over the slide area between 7:10 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. that evening.

DriveBC had reported flooding in the area of Ashcroft, Spences Bridge and Lytton around 8:30 p.m., and the transportation ministry shut the highway roughly an hour later.

Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Bighorn pictured on Aug. 10. Witnesses say it was pouring rain before the mudslide hit the road. (J.R. Drynock/Facebook)

David P. Ball is a multimedia journalist with CBC News in Vancouver. He has previously reported for the Toronto Star, Agence France-Presse, and The Tyee, and has won awards from the Canadian Association of Journalists and Jack Webster Foundation. You can send story tips or ideas to david.ball@cbc.ca, or contact him on Twitter.

With files from Akshay Kulkarni

