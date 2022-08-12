Highway 1 re-opens 3 days after mudslide northeast of Lytton, B.C.

Highway 1 has re-opened to traffic after being closed for three days without a local detour, after a mudslide swept across the route between Lytton and Spences Bridge, B.C.

No injuries were reported from the incident on Wednesday night.

The slide north of B.C.'s Fraser Canyon blocked the major route, roughly 15 kilometres northeast of the village of Lytton, between the junctions of Highway 8 and Highway 12.

"Watch for road crews and debris as clean up efforts continue," said DriveBC on Twitter at 1 p.m. Saturday, as it announced the re-opening.

OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> is now open between the junction with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy12?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy12</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LyttonBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LyttonBC</a> and the junction with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy8?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy8</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpencesBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpencesBridge</a>. <br><br>Watch for road crews and debris as clean up efforts continue. —@DriveBC

Images show the mudslide happened after Environment Canada's radar indicated moderate to heavy rain moving over the slide area between 7:10 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. that evening.

DriveBC had reported flooding in the area of Ashcroft, Spences Bridge and Lytton around 8:30 p.m., and the transportation ministry shut the highway roughly an hour later.