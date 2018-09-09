Highway 1, Highway 5 fully reopen after Sunday-night crashes

Crashes on Highway 1 and Highway 5 caused traffic congestion around Hope, B.C., Sunday night.

Just before 7 p.m. PT a crash closed Highway 1 about seven kilometres north of Hope in both directions. The road was opened to single-lane alternating traffic around 90 minutes later, and fully reopened just after 5 a.m. PT Monday, officials said.

The crash happened between American Creek Road and Doolan Road.

UPDATE - OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> 7 km north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> is now open to single lane alternating traffic. Crews remain on scene, expect delays and drive with care. Next update at 3:00 AM, September 10. —@DriveBC

A half-hour later another crash on the Coquihalla Highway closed the road in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

The road was cleared of the crash and reopened to traffic in both directions around 1 a.m. PT Monday.