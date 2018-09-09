Skip to Main Content
Highway 1, Highway 5 fully reopen after Sunday-night crashes

Crashes Sunday night on two major highways delayed traffic for hours

This provincial highway camera photo shows traffic backed up along the Coquihalla Highway 33 kilometres north of Hope, B.C., after a crash closed the highway in both directions. (Government of B.C.)

Crashes on Highway 1 and Highway 5 caused traffic congestion around Hope, B.C., Sunday night.

Just before 7 p.m. PT a crash closed Highway 1 about seven kilometres north of Hope in both directions. The road was opened to single-lane alternating traffic around 90 minutes later, and fully reopened just after 5 a.m. PT Monday, officials said. 

The crash happened between American Creek Road and Doolan Road.

A half-hour later another crash on the Coquihalla Highway closed the road in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

The road was cleared of the crash and reopened to traffic in both directions around 1 a.m. PT Monday.

