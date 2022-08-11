Mudslide closes Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge
DriveBC says there is no detour available and a slope assessment will be conducted at first light
A mudslide has closed Highway 1 in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon on Wednesday night.
DriveBC says a mudslide has shut down the Trans Canada Highway in both directions between Lytton — located about 150 kilometres northeast of Vancouver — and Spences Bridge, from Highway 8 to Highway 12.
There is no detour available and a slope assessment will be conducted at first light, DriveBC said.
Witnesses say it was pouring rain before the mudslide hit the road.
DriveBC initially reported flooding in the area of Ashcroft, Spences Bridge and Lytton at around 8:30 p.m.
Environment Canada radar showed moderate to heavy rain moving over the slide area between 7:10 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.
