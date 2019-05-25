Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 east of Revelstoke reopens after 5 hour closure due to crash
British Columbia·Updated

Drive BC says to expect heavy delays and congestion in the area.

CBC News ·
The stretch of road between the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and the Albert Canyon chain up area was closed in both directions around 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday May 25, 2019. (Google Maps)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke has reopened after it was closed for around five hours Saturday following a crash.

The incident happened 29 kilometres east of Revelstoke, at Woolsey Creek Forest Service Road.

Drive BC says to expect delays and congestion in the area.

 

