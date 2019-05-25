Highway 1 east of Revelstoke reopens after 5 hour closure due to crash
Drive BC says to expect heavy delays and congestion in the area
Highway 1 east of Revelstoke has reopened after it was closed for around five hours Saturday following a crash.
The incident happened 29 kilometres east of Revelstoke, at Woolsey Creek Forest Service Road.
CLEAR - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> fully reopened after earlier major vehicle incident east of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Revelstoke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Revelstoke</a>. Expect heavy delays and congestion in the area and watch for crews. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these vehicle incidents. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldenBC</a>—@DriveBC