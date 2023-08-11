Travellers advised to check for Highway 1 delays this weekend due to Abbotsford Airshow

The City of Abbotsford is advising travellers to check Highway 1 for delays this weekend, as the 61st annual Abbotsford International Airshow gets underway on Friday and runs until Sunday.

The city says there will be a free B.C. Transit shuttle to the airshow that will connect to Route 66 Fraser Valley Express and will run on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The shuttle will leave from the Bourquin Exchange, with stops at Old Yale and Clearbrook roads, Maclure and Townline roads, as well as the Highstreet Mall, before arriving at the Abbotsford Airshow site.

This year's show, which event organizers say is the largest aviation festival in the country, will highlight female aviators, with their participation both in the air and on the ground.

World-class aviators, including Major Kristin Wolfe, commander and pilot of the United States Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team, will perform in the sky. Unlimited world Aerobatic competitor Melissa Burns and Nancy Robertson, a vintage B-25 bomber pilot, will also be at the show.

The air show will feature aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft, with aerobatic routines and demonstrations. Spectators can also visit aviation-themed exhibits, an autograph booth, interactive displays for kids, a kids zone, food trucks and craft beer tents.

The City of Abbotsford is reminding people travelling to Abbotsford or through the Fraser Valley to plan ahead — advice that includes carpooling where possible, leaving home early, and packing a snack for the potential delays on the car ride home.