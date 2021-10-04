A fatal car crash in the B.C. Interior has forced the closure of a part of Highway 1, according to the RCMP Highway Patrol.

In a statement Monday, RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov said first responders were called to a report of a collision on the highway just west of Salmon Arm, B.C., at around 7 a.m. PT Monday.

"Early indications are that this was a two-vehicle collision, with the driver of one vehicle succumbing to injuries at the scene," he wrote.

The statement said the highway will remain closed in both directions for several hours Monday as police gather evidence, and that traffic will be re-routed.

The B.C. Highway Patrol in Revelstoke, B.C., is investigating with assistance from collision analysts, and the B.C. Coroners' Service is also investigating the cause of death.

Police are not releasing the identity of the dead person.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call B.C. Highway Patrol at 250-805-2111.