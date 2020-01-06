Highway 1 closed in 2 locations in B.C. Interior due to accidents

Highway 1 is closed in both directions in two separate sections in B.C.'s Interior.

An accident Sunday evening closed the roadway in both directions 27 kilometres west of Kamloops.

A separate crash caused another closure later 32 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC says there are no detours available. The Kamloops closure is expected to be lifted by 12:30 a.m. Monday.

