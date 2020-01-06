Highway 1 closed in 2 locations in B.C. Interior due to accidents
One closure is 27 kms west of Kamloops, the other is 32 kms west of Revelstoke
Highway 1 is closed in both directions in two separate sections in B.C.'s Interior.
An accident Sunday evening closed the roadway in both directions 27 kilometres west of Kamloops.
A separate crash caused another closure later 32 kilometres west of Revelstoke.
DriveBC says there are no detours available. The Kamloops closure is expected to be lifted by 12:30 a.m. Monday.
UPDATE - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> remains closed in both directions 27 km west of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> due to a vehicle incident. Estimated time of opening 12:30 AM Mon Jan 6. Detour not available. Details: <a href="https://t.co/oLySKSnBIS">https://t.co/oLySKSnBIS</a> <a href="https://t.co/Uva8PrzW0w">pic.twitter.com/Uva8PrzW0w</a>—@DriveBC
UPDATE - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a>- Vehicle Incident has the highway CLOSED in both directions at Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge.<br>Assessment in progress. No detour available. <br>Next update: 10:30 PM <br>More info:<a href="https://t.co/YJgF25IPyt">https://t.co/YJgF25IPyt</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Revelstoke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Revelstoke</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sicamous?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sicamous</a> <a href="https://t.co/dJWQKV6uU1">pic.twitter.com/dJWQKV6uU1</a>—@DriveBC