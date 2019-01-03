Skip to Main Content
Hwy 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control as storm rolls across B.C.

Hwy 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control as storm rolls across B.C.

B.C.'s first storm of the year has already dumped snow on northeastern parts of the province and battered the Central Coast with high winds, while the southern Interior and South Coast have also been pummelled by the weather.

Snowfall, wind, rainfall, winter storm warnings in effect across province

CBC News ·
Looking east along Highway 1 near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 kilometres east of Revelstoke just after 6:40 a.m. PT on Thursday. The highway has been shut down in both directions near Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche control. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 has been shut down near the Rockies due to avalanche risk as B.C.'s first storm of the year hunkers down across the province.

The Rogers Pass stretch between Revelstoke and Golden was closed for avalanche control work at 6 a.m. PT Thursday. The estimated time of reopening is 8 p.m. PT, according to DriveBC.

Environment Canada said a snowstorm is expected for the area, with up to 50 centimetres of powder expected to fall over the pass before Friday. 

Drivers are being advised against travelling at all between Golden and the Perry River Bridge, east of Sicamous, due to the weather.

New Year's storm

This week's storm has already dumped snow on northeastern parts of the province and battered the Central Coast with high winds, while the southern Interior and South Coast have also been pummelled by the weather.

Snowfall, wind, rainfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for nearly two dozen regions across B.C., including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and most of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada said it expects "a messy period" on the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday morning as the temperature bobs around freezing between Hope and the Coquihalla Summit.

With files from the Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories