Hwy 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control as storm rolls across B.C.

Highway 1 has been shut down near the Rockies due to avalanche risk as B.C.'s first storm of the year hunkers down across the province.

The Rogers Pass stretch between Revelstoke and Golden was closed for avalanche control work at 6 a.m. PT Thursday. The estimated time of reopening is 8 p.m. PT, according to DriveBC.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> Just the west side of Revelstoke. We are getting a hotel for the night and hope for better in the morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/e98zGHJ5ct">pic.twitter.com/e98zGHJ5ct</a> —@AuspiciousR

Environment Canada said a snowstorm is expected for the area, with up to 50 centimetres of powder expected to fall over the pass before Friday.

Drivers are being advised against travelling at all between Golden and the Perry River Bridge, east of Sicamous, due to the weather.

New Year's storm

This week's storm has already dumped snow on northeastern parts of the province and battered the Central Coast with high winds, while the southern Interior and South Coast have also been pummelled by the weather.

A light dusting at the <a href="https://twitter.com/SFU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SFU</a> campus! Quite slippery on the roads up there right now... thanks for the report and pic Catherine Black! ❄️❄️❄️ <a href="https://t.co/7lkqDX4Em2">pic.twitter.com/7lkqDX4Em2</a> —@JWagstaffe

Snowfall, wind, rainfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for nearly two dozen regions across B.C., including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and most of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada said it expects "a messy period" on the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday morning as the temperature bobs around freezing between Hope and the Coquihalla Summit.