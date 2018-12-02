Highway 1 closed in both directions near Salmon Arm
Drive BC does not have an estimated time of reopening — detours via Highway 97, 97A or 97B
A vehicle crash has closed Highway 1 north of Tappen, B.C., near Salmon Arm.
The incident happened between White Lake Road and Ford Road.
Drive BC says it does not have an estimated time of reopening, but is asking motorists use a detour along Highway 97, 97A or 97B
CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between White Lake Rd and Ford Rd in Tappen. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Detour via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97A?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97A</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97B?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97B</a>. Next update 9 PM.<a href="https://t.co/Y9SuW7loY2">https://t.co/Y9SuW7loY2</a>—@DriveBC