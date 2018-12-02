Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 closed in both directions near Salmon Arm

Drive BC does not have an estimated time of reopening. A detour is available along Highway 97, 97A or 97B.

Highway 1 is closed near Tappen, B.C. This B.C. highway camera shows the empty roadway east of Sorrento at the Blind Bay turn, just north of where the incident happened on Dec. 2, 2018. (Government of B.C.)

A vehicle crash has closed Highway 1 north of Tappen, B.C., near Salmon Arm. 

The incident happened between White Lake Road and Ford Road.

Drive BC says it does not have an estimated time of reopening, but is asking motorists use a detour along Highway 97, 97A or 97B

