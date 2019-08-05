Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 closed in both directions near Revelstoke
Highway 1 closed in both directions near Revelstoke

DriveBC says there are no detours available and no estimated time of reopening.

This image from a Highway 1 camera 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke shows vehicles lined up as travellers wait for the highway to reopen after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC says there was a multi-vehicle crash 29 kilometres west of Revelstoke, near the tourist attraction the Enchanted Forest.

The agency says there is no detour available and no estimated time of reopening.

