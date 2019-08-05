Highway 1 closed in both directions near Revelstoke
DriveBC says there are no detours available and no estimated time of reopening
Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke.
DriveBC says there was a multi-vehicle crash 29 kilometres west of Revelstoke, near the tourist attraction the Enchanted Forest.
The agency says there is no detour available and no estimated time of reopening.
UPDATE - CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> - Vehicle incident has the highway closed in both direction at Enchanted Forest Rd, between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RevelstokeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RevelstokeBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SicamousBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SicamousBC</a>. Assessment in progress. Detour not available. Estimated time of opening not available. Next update 7:30 PM.<a href="https://t.co/ytyVg16m1y">https://t.co/ytyVg16m1y</a>—@DriveBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.