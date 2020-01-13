Extreme weather, accidents cause Highway 1 and Coquihalla closures

Drive BC says Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope has been closed in both directions due to extreme winter conditions.

The agency says officials are dealing with multiple crashes along the stretch of highway.

It is advising people to avoid all unnecessary travel in the area.

Nearing blizzard conditions in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chilliwack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chilliwack</a> the wind is driving the falling heavy snow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/1pMFBSsYiE">pic.twitter.com/1pMFBSsYiE</a> —@ShaunGl

Highway 5 closure

Drive BC also said the Coquihalla, Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt, is closed in both directions due to vehicle incidents.

Earlier Sunday evening Environment Canada warned about hazardous weather conditions throughout the Fraser Valley due to a strong Arctic front.

Environment Canada has issued weather statements or warnings for much of the province due to harsh, cold weather or snow.