Extreme weather, accidents cause Highway 1 and Coquihalla closures
Drive BC says to avoid all unnecessary travel in the area if possible
Drive BC says Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope has been closed in both directions due to extreme winter conditions.
The agency says officials are dealing with multiple crashes along the stretch of highway.
It is advising people to avoid all unnecessary travel in the area.
Nearing blizzard conditions in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chilliwack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chilliwack</a> the wind is driving the falling heavy snow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/1pMFBSsYiE">pic.twitter.com/1pMFBSsYiE</a>—@ShaunGl
Highway 5 closure
Drive BC also said the Coquihalla, Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt, is closed in both directions due to vehicle incidents.
Earlier Sunday evening Environment Canada warned about hazardous weather conditions throughout the Fraser Valley due to a strong Arctic front.
Environment Canada has issued weather statements or warnings for much of the province due to harsh, cold weather or snow.
Hazardous weather conditions through Fraser Valley this evening and tonight as a strong Arctic front rapidly moves west. Near zero visibility in blowing snow, falling temperatures and flash freeze conditions on roadways. Check DriveBC for latest conditions. Send reports <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCstorm</a>.—@ECCCWeatherBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.