Skip to Main Content
Extreme weather, accidents cause Highway 1 and Coquihalla closures
British Columbia·New

Extreme weather, accidents cause Highway 1 and Coquihalla closures

Extreme winter weather and accidents have closed Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope. Drive BC is asking people to avoid all unnecessary travel in the area.

Drive BC says to avoid all unnecessary travel in the area if possible

CBC News ·
Snowy and windy conditions on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope have made for unsafe driving according to Drive BC. (Drive BC)

Drive BC says Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope has been closed in both directions due to extreme winter conditions.

The agency says officials are dealing with multiple crashes along the stretch of highway.

It is advising people to avoid all unnecessary travel in the area.

Highway 5 closure

Drive BC also said the Coquihalla, Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt, is closed in both directions due to vehicle incidents.

Earlier Sunday evening Environment Canada warned about hazardous weather conditions throughout the Fraser Valley due to a strong Arctic front.

Environment Canada has issued weather statements or warnings for much of the province due to harsh, cold weather or snow.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.