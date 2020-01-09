Highway 1 will be shut down for several hours in the Revelstoke, B.C., area on Thursday afternoon for planned avalanche control after days of snowfall, while the South Coast braces for potential snowfall in the evening.

DriveBC said the highway will be closed between the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to the west boundary of Glacier National Park from 1 to 3 p.m. PT. There is no detour available.

The past week's deluge of winter weather across southern B.C. has lessened, though special weather statements are now in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada said snow is in the forecast, with higher elevations possibly receiving about five centimetres. The weather system is also forecast to bring strong winds near the Strait of Georgia.

New snowfall warnings are in effect for the Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District as well as the north and central coasts. Up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected by Friday afternoon.

The weather agency said more snow is possible further south this weekend, with a blast of frigid Arctic air in the forecast next week.