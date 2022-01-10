Fraser Canyon section of Hwy 1 closed to traffic due to avalanche risk

The B.C. government has closed a section of Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon due to avalanche risk.

As of 8 a.m. PT Monday, drivers are no longer allowed to travel between Yale and Boston Bar on this route until further notice.

According to the province, the closure will be re-evaluated daily by the Ministry of Transportation's avalanche team. The government says it could take several days until the highway is deemed safe to reopen.

The increased avalanche risk is due to recent milder weather and an incoming atmospheric river system that's forecast to bring heavy rain to southwest B.C. starting Tuesday.

Highway 1 remains closed over a 16-kilometre stretch north of Boston Bar, and between Lytton and Spences Bridge, due to washouts from heavy rain and landslides in November.

Highway 3 is also set to close Monday morning between Hope and Allison Pass Summit for scheduled avalanche control work.

According to DriveBC, the highway is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. PT. The closure is temporary and traffic is likely to resume on that route later Monday.

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveBC.ca.