Highway 1 closed in both directions east of Yale
DriveBC said the closure is at Toll Road. It said an assessment is in progress. There is no estimated reopening time.
Yale is about 20 km north of Hope. Drivers advised to use Coquihalla Highway in the meantime
DriveBC is reporting the closure of Highway 1 in both directions east of Yale, B.C., due to a "vehicle incident."
The provincial highway information said the closure is at Toll Road. Yale is about 20 kilometres north of Hope.
It says an assessment is in progress and is advising drivers to use the Coquihalla Highway in the meantime.
There is no estimated reopening time.
