Section of Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke
DriveBC says hydro lines have come down on the roadway and there is no detour
A section of Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed in both directions after hydro lines came down according to DriveBC.
The authority says the lines came down around 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke.
There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening.
