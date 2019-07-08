Skip to Main Content
Section of Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke
British Columbia·New

Section of Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

DriveBC says hydro lines have come down on the roadway around 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke. There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening.

DriveBC says hydro lines have come down on the roadway and there is no detour

CBC News ·
Vehicles lined up on Highway 1 near Three Valley Gap after downed hydro lines closed the roadway on Sunday July 7, 2019 just after 9 p.m. PT. (Ministry of Transportation)

A section of Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed in both directions after hydro lines came down according to DriveBC.

The authority says the lines came down around 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories