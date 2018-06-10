Hwy 1 will be closed overnight near Chilliwack this weekend
Westbound lanes of the highway will be closed near Lickman Road on Friday and Saturday nights, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Westbound lanes closed Friday and Saturday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway is set to be closed overnight near Chilliwack, B.C., on Friday and Saturday nights.
Westbound lanes of the highway near will be closed near Lickman Road from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both nights
Crews are replacing the overhead digital message board as part of a traffic management plan.
Traffic will be rerouted through the nearby Lickman Road interchange and the Yale Road interchange.
The Ministry of Transportation is warning drivers to allow for extra time because of the detour.
Traffic is expected to return to normal by Sunday morning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.