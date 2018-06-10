Hwy 1 will be closed overnight near Chilliwack this weekend

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway is set to be closed overnight near Chilliwack, B.C., on Friday and Saturday nights.

Westbound lanes of the highway near will be closed near Lickman Road from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both nights

Crews are replacing the overhead digital message board as part of a traffic management plan.

Traffic will be rerouted through the nearby Lickman Road interchange and the Yale Road interchange.

The Ministry of Transportation is warning drivers to allow for extra time because of the detour.

Traffic is expected to return to normal by Sunday morning.