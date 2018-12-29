Highway 1 closed in both directions outside Golden

Highway 1 is closed outside of Golden, B.C., in both directions due to a crash on the snowy and icy roads.

The closure is between Anderson Road and 11th Street North just outside of Golden.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said a bus flipped over shortly after 3:45 p.m. MST.

Nobody was injured and passengers were taken to a nearby coffee shop, the agency said.

B.C.'s ministry of transportation said in a tweet there was no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

The closure comes after a series of winter storm warnings from Environment Canada for for eastern British Columbia from Fort Nelson in the north to the east Columbia and Shuswap regions in the south.

<a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> semi off the side of the road just after revelstoke hwy 1 going east. slow going both directions <a href="https://t.co/CmlmaU9GcP">pic.twitter.com/CmlmaU9GcP</a> —@pearl_ling

A low pressure system is moving across the area bringing up to 30 centimetres of snow. Conditions are expected to improve Saturday evening as the system moves into Alberta. Alberta RCMP advised against non-essential travel on the highways due to the poor conditions.

Highway 1 is also closed 20 kilometres outside of Boston Bar due to downed hydro lines.