Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 closed in both directions near Hope B.C. due to crash
Breaking

Highway 1 closed in both directions near Hope B.C. due to crash

DriveBC says to expect heavy delays after a crash closed Highway 1 in both directions between American Creek Road and Doolan Road.

DriveBC says to expect heavy delays and to use alternate route if possible

CBC News ·
A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions seven kilometres north of Hope B.C. (Google Maps)

DriveBC says to expect heavy delays after a crash closed Highway 1 in both directions about 7 kilometres north of Hope.

The crash happened on Highway 1 between American Creek Road and Doolan Road.

DriveBC says an assessment of the crash is being conducted. It does not have an estimate of when the roadway will reopen.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us