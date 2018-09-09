Highway 1 closed in both directions near Hope B.C. due to crash

DriveBC says to expect heavy delays after a crash closed Highway 1 in both directions about 7 kilometres north of Hope.

CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> 7km north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, crews are enroute. Expect heavy delays, consider using alternate route. —@DriveBC

The crash happened on Highway 1 between American Creek Road and Doolan Road.

DriveBC says an assessment of the crash is being conducted. It does not have an estimate of when the roadway will reopen.