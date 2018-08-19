Highway 1 closed in both directions due to crash west of Revelstoke
DriveBC says no detours are currently available and to expect heavy delays and congestion.
A crash on Highway 1, two kilometres west of Revelstoke B.C. has closed Highway 1 in both directions.
DriveBC says the extent of the incident is still being assessed.
There are currently no detours.
