Highway 1 closed in both directions due to crash west of Revelstoke

DriveBC says no detours are currently available and to expect heavy delays and congestion.

The red flag shows the approximate location of an crash which has closed Highway 1 in both directions just outside Revelstoke B.C. (Google Maps)

A crash on Highway 1, two kilometres west of Revelstoke B.C. has closed Highway 1 in both directions.

DriveBC says the extent of the incident is still being assessed. 

There are currently no detours.

