Mounties in Golden B.C. say multiple people were killed on Sunday after two semi-trailers collided with each other on Highway 1 east of Golden B.C. The roadway is closed in both directions until at least 3 p.m. Monday.

In a release, RCMP said around 6:50 a.m. MT police and paramedics responded to a crash on Highway 1 at the Yoho National Park west gate, which is about 35 kilometres east of Golden, toward the Alberta border.

RCMP said emergency responders found the occupants of two semi-trailers that had collided deceased at the scene of the crash.

Mounties did not say in the release how many people in total died and have not named the victims.

Investigators said it appears that one of the trucks drove into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision.

Highway 1 closure

As a result of the crash Highway 1 was closed between Golden and Field for most of Sunday and would remain so at least until 3 p.m. PT Monday according to DriveBC.

Motorists are asked to take an alternate route via Highway 95 and 93

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the collision, including any dashboard camera video, to contact the RCMP at 250-344-2221.