Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke
Highway 1 is closed east of Revelsoke after a vehicle incident.
Estimated time of reopening is 5 p.m. on Saturday
Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident.
The incident happened 29 kilometres east of Revelstoke, at Woolsey Creek Forest Service Road.
There is currently no detour available, and the stretch of road between the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National park and the Albert Canyon chain-up area is closed in both directions.
The estimated time of reopening is 5 p.m. on Saturday.
REMINDER - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> CLOSED due to a vehicle incident 29 km east of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RevelstokeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RevelstokeBC</a>, no detour available. Estimated time of reopening is 5pm.—@DriveBC