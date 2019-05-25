Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke
British Columbia

Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelsoke after a vehicle incident.

Estimated time of reopening is 5 p.m. on Saturday

CBC News ·
The stretch of roach between the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and the Albert Canyon chain up area is closed in both directions. (Google Maps)

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident.

The incident happened 29 kilometres east of Revelstoke, at Woolsey Creek Forest Service Road.

There is currently no detour available, and the stretch of road between the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National park and the Albert Canyon chain-up area is closed in both directions.

The estimated time of reopening is 5 p.m. on Saturday.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories