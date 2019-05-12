Skip to Main Content
Crash closes Highway 1 at Mt. Lehman
Crash closes Highway 1 at Mt. Lehman

Abbotsford police have shut down Highway 1 westbound at Mt. Lehman Road, due to a collision.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area

Traffic is at a standstill on Highway 1 and Mt. Lehman Road. (Drive BC)

The highway is closed until further notice, according to Abbotsford police.

