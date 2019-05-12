Crash closes Highway 1 at Mt. Lehman

Due to a collision in Langley, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Abbotsford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Abbotsford</a> Police will be <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/closing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#closing</a> Hwy 1 westbound at Mt.Lehman until further notice. Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access and to avoid getting stuck in traffic.