Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 closed in both directions in North Vancouver

Highway 1 closed in both directions in North Vancouver

A crash where Highway 1 meets Mountain Highway has forced the closure. Drive BC says to use Lions Gate Bridge as an alternate route. It estimates the road will fully reopen at 2 a.m. PT.

A crash at Mountain Highway forced closure, alternate route is Lions Gate Bridge

CBC News ·
Emergency officials respond to a crash on Highway 1 near Mountain Highway in North Vancouver on Dec. 1, 2018. (Shane MacKichan)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions in North Vancouver between Lynn Valley Road and Mountain Highway after a crash Saturday evening.

Witnesses say the crash involved three vehicles and happened at a spot where there is no median divider, due to construction.

It's unclear what the extent of injuries are from the crash or how it happened. Emergency responders have yet to respond to calls about the incident. 

Roadway closed until 2 a.m.

DriveBC says to use Lions Gate Bridge as an alternate route and to expect heavy delays.

It estimates the roadway won't completely reopen until 2 a.m. PT.

Earlier Saturday, there was also another vehicle accident in the same area which blocked one lane of Highway 1.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|