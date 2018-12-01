Highway 1 closed in both directions in North Vancouver

Highway 1 is closed in both directions in North Vancouver between Lynn Valley Road and Mountain Highway after a crash Saturday evening.

UPDATE - CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> closed in both directions between Lynn Valley Rd and Mountain Hwy due to a vehicle incident. Crews are on scene. Estimated time of opening is 2 AM. Alternate route via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LionsGateBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LionsGateBridge</a>. Expect major delays. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a><a href="https://t.co/jsxr4FsIUa">https://t.co/jsxr4FsIUa</a> —@DriveBC

Witnesses say the crash involved three vehicles and happened at a spot where there is no median divider, due to construction.

It's unclear what the extent of injuries are from the crash or how it happened. Emergency responders have yet to respond to calls about the incident.

Roadway closed until 2 a.m.

Excuse the bad photo — the incident is right under where the Mountain Highway overpass crosses HWY 1. Fire trucks, multiple police cruisers on scene. WB traffic is also slow through this stretch. White tarp up around driver-side door of the vehicle, which reportedly caught fire. <a href="https://t.co/Vn7byuRGGe">pic.twitter.com/Vn7byuRGGe</a> —@HanaMaeNassar

DriveBC says to use Lions Gate Bridge as an alternate route and to expect heavy delays.

It estimates the roadway won't completely reopen until 2 a.m. PT.

Earlier Saturday, there was also another vehicle accident in the same area which blocked one lane of Highway 1.